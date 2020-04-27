https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mitch-mcconnell-senate-november-election/2020/04/27/id/964937

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. cautioned Monday the Republicans will be in a “dog fight” to keep control of the Senate come November, according to The Hill.

“Let me just say that the Senate majority has not been a certainty at any point this cycle,” McConnell said during an interview with Fox Radio. “We always knew from the beginning, and I’ve said consistently, that it’s going to be a dog fight.”

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee had its highest fundraising first quarter ever with $28 million compared to the $30.3 million the Republicans raised during the same period this year.

“I think it is also true that the Democrats are doing a better job of raising funds in recent years than we have,” McConnell said. “But we took the Senate in 2014, we kept it in 2016, we increased our number in 2018, so the fact that the Democrats are raising more money shouldn’t raise any eyebrows.”

McConnell said some Senate Republican incumbents have “a lot of exposure” to possibly being unseated by Democrat challengers. Conversely, Sens. Doug Jones, D-Ala., and Gary Peters, D-Mich., could possibly by good opportunities for Republicans.

“I think it’s a tough fight,” McConnell said. “We don’t have a lock on it, nor do they. It’s going to be a fight to the finish. Sort of like a knife fight in an alley.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

