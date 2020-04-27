https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/temperature-heat-emissions-record/2020/04/27/id/964887

This year will be the time to break out the sunscreen and check your air conditioner, as meteorologists are reporting a high chance it will be the hottest year on record.

While estimates of the chances of the hottest year are all over the place, most weather experts agree 2020 will likely be a record scorcher, with a 50-75% chance of breaking the record set four years ago in 2016.

This flies against current thinking the lack of driving and manufacturing emissions during the coronavirus pandemic will bring down global warming.

“The climate crisis continues unabated,” Karsten Haustein, a University of Oxford climatologist, told The Guardian.

“The emissions will go down this year, but the concentrations keep on rising. We are very unlikely to be able to notice any slowdown in the built-up of atmospheric GHG (Green House Gases) levels. But we have the unique chance now to reconsider our choices and use the corona crisis as a catalyst for more sustainable means of transport and energy production.”

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says it is a 75% chance 2020 will set new temperature records. They noted 2020 has a 99.94% of being a “top five year” in temperature, with a 95% confidence level the year will be between the first to the fourth warmest year on record.

Gavin Schmidt, the director of the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York, estimated there is a 60% chance 2020 will reach record highs.

The British Met Office estimates there is a 50% chance 2020 will attain record high temperatures.

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said, “A reliance and trust in science to inform action from governments and society to solve a global emergency are exactly the measures needed to seed in plans to solve the next crisis facing mankind: climate change.”

