https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/michelle-obama-vp-hopes-jump-thanks-new-netflix-movie/

(DEADLINE) — Netflix has set its latest documentary project from Barack and Michelle Obama – a film about the former First Lady on nationwide memoir tour.

Becoming, which is directed by Nadia Hallgren, will take viewers behind the scenes as Michelle Obama travelled to 34 cities on the tour for her book. It will be released on May 6.

[embedded content]

It is the latest film since the former President and his wife signed a landmark deal with the streaming service in 2018. The pair, who run Higher Ground Productions, were involved in Crip Camp, the Nicole Newnham and James LeBrecht-directed film about a summer camp for teens with disabilities. Their first film, American Factory, won the Best Documentary Feature Oscar.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

