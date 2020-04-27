https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/michigan-governor-whitmer-lectures-constituents-arent-paying-attention-dont-really-understand-threat-video/

Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan criticized her constituents on Monday. Whitmer claims her constituents aren’t paying attention to coronavirus and that they don’t “really understand.”

This was a virtual interview that ran on Politico Playbook with hosts Anna Palmer and Jake Sherman on Monday.

Governor Whitmer: I think it’s through consistently explaining. I think that I’m paying close attention and you’re paying close attention. And certainly there are a lot of people who are invested who are home and watching the news. But some are not. And I don’t want to make any assumption that people really understand the threat of a second spike and what that will mean.

[embedded content]