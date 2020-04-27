https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/minneapolis-promotes-islamic-prayers-ramadan/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — A mosque in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will publicly broadcast the call to prayer five times a day during the month of Ramadan.

The Muslim holy month began on Thursday when the Dar al Hijrah mosque began to broadcast the “adhan” publicly after being granted a permit by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Al Jazeera called the move “historic” because it is the first time a U.S. city has publicly broadcasted the prayer.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

