The SpaceX Starship SN4, a prototype of a ship designed to take humans to the moon and Mars, has passed a key test, SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk has tweeted.

Called the cryogenic pressure test, the vital trial was required to demonstrate the ship “is able to withstand exceptionally high pressure caused by very cold fuel, which is an issue in space,” the Brownsville Herald reported.

Brownsville, Texas is a few miles west of SpaceX rocket production center and test site, where the cryogenic pressure test took place, NASASpaceFlight.com reported.

The cryogenic proof testing succeeded after several previous failures, including most recently due to a configuration mistake. The next step for the project is to work toward a static fire, and then potentially a hop to 150 meters.

The ultimate goal of Musk’s mission is to set up a human settlement on Mars, according to CNN.

Musk has said, in order to achieve such an accomplishment, Starship must fly into Earth’s orbit atop an extremely large rocket booster, which Musk has called Super Heavy.

At that point, Starship would then break off from Super Heavy after reaching space, thus allowing the spaceship to utilize its entire tank of fuel to make the six-month voyage to Mars.

