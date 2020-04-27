https://www.dailywire.com/news/nancy-pelosi-endorses-joe-biden-after-new-evidence-emerges-in-sexual-assault-allegation

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday, days after new evidence surfaced in a sexual assault claim against the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Pelosi unveiled her pick for president in a video released by the Biden campaign and her House office. She did not address the sexual assault allegation, leveled by Biden’s former Senate staffer Tara Reade, in the video.

“I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States because he will be an extraordinary president,” Pelosi begins the video.

She goes on to tout his leadership in overseeing the Obama administration’s recovery plan after the Great Recession, which led to the slowest economic recovery in the U.S. since World War II. Pelosi also credits Biden as a key player in passing the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

“As we face coronavirus, Joe Biden has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” Pelosi continues.

“For these and other reasons, I am proud to endorse Joe Biden for president: a leader who is the personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity,” Pelosi says.

On Friday, NewsBusters uncovered a video from an August 11, 1993, episode of ‘Larry King Live’ on CNN in which a woman calls into the show to discuss how her daughter could have responded to problems working for a “prominent senator”:

LARRY KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

The caller is not identified in the clip. Reade’s mother was listed on property records in San Luis Obispo, Calif., at the time and Reade stopped working in Biden’s Senate office in August 1993, according to records reviewed by The Intercept.

Reade also mentioned on multiple occasions since going public with her allegation against Biden that she told her mother, who died in 2016, that Biden has sexually assaulted her while she worked for him. Reade also said she told a handful of others who later confirmed that she had told them of an altercation with Biden.

Pelosi has not commented on the Friday video. When asked about her thoughts on Reade’s allegation in light of the uncovered video, Pelosi pointed Fox News to comments she made on April 17. Pelosi said she was satisfied with Biden’s denial.

“Yes, I am. I am very much involved in this issue. I always want to give the opportunity that women deserve to be heard. I am satisfied with his answer, yes,” Pelosi told MSNBC in an April 17 interview.

