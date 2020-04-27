https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/newly-declassified-transcript-george-papadopoulos-fbi-spy-shows-zero-evidence-trump-campaign-coordinated-russia/

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham released newly declassified transcript of George Papadopoulos and an FBI spy (Confidential Human Source) and it revealed there was ZERO evidence of coordination between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Trump’s 2016 foreign policy advisor George Papadopoulos was targeted by FBI spies in the Spring of 2016 and again in the Fall right before the 2016 election.

The spies tried to plant a story on Papadopoulos by claiming the Russians had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton, but it didn’t work.

Papadopoulos didn’t bite, but Mueller hunted him down anyway and hit him with one count of making a false statement to the feds.

The Spygate transcript released on Monday was recorded on October 23, 2016 and it showed no evidence the Trump campaign was coordinating with Russia, but the FBI obtained a FISA warrant on Carter Page and 3 renewals anyway.

The most important question that still needs to be answered is who sent Australian diplomat to the UK Alexander Downer to meet with George Papadopoulos in the Spring of 2016?

Recall, Alexander Downer’s meeting with George Papadopoulos in a London pub in May of 2016 is was sparked the entire “Trump-Russia” probe.

Downer tipped off the FBI in a memorandum he wrote following his meeting with Papadopoulos.

Downer told the FBI that Papadopoulos claimed Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton and they might release damaging information on her before election day.

Who sent Downer to meet with Papadopoulos?

“Durham knows,” said Papadopoulos in a tweet a couple weeks ago.

