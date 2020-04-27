https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-jong-un-rumors-letter-freedom-day/2020/04/27/id/964869

A letter dated April 27 from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulating him on Freedom Day was published by North Korea state media Monday, CNN has reported.

The letter comes amid widespread speculation about Kim’s health after he missed the celebration of his grandfather’s birthday April 15 and has not been seen publicly since.

CNN said it had no way of independently verifying if the letter, which expressed the hope the friendship between the two countries would continue to expand, is actually from Kim and written on the day stated.

This is the fourth time North Korea state media has mentioned ordinary duties carried out by Kim since rumors about his health started earlier this month.

Following widespread reports of Kim’s supposedly deteriorating health, South Korean presidential adviser Moon Chung told CNN on Sunday that Kim was “alive and well” and staying in the Wonsan area, where he has a luxurious compound.

The reports about Kim’s poor health included he was in grave danger after surgery and another claimed he received a cardiovascular procedure because of too much smoking, obesity, and overwork.

