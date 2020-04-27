https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-new-york-daily-news-editorial/2020/04/27/id/964812

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has been ripped for her “terribly wrong” vote against the recent coronavirus relief bill by the New York Daily News, which dismissed her argument the legislation did not go far enough.

“My concern is that we are giving away the farm,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding the bill did not include real aid for Americans having trouble paying rent or purchasing necessities because of the outbreak. “I cannot go back to my communities and tell them to just wait for CARES four because we have now passed three, four pieces of legislation that’s related to coronavirus. And every time it’s the next one, the next one, the next one, and my constituents are dying.”

The Daily News Editorial Board wrote in response: “Yeah: The first aid bill didn’t go far enough. Nor did the second. Nor did the third. The fourth didn’t get there either, but the response to crises happen in steps. If everyone said no to each massive package because it didn’t go all the way, we’d all be even deader in the water.”

They add the congresswoman’s “terribly wrong vote made her the only Democrat in either the House or Senate siding against any of the four coronavirus bailouts passed since early March,” and this is “Not the kind of distinction a rising star legislator should be proud of.”

