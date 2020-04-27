https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ohio-presidential-democrat-campaign/2020/04/27/id/964899

Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump and in a virtual tie in a poll released Monday in the battleground state of Ohio.

The poll, conducted by Baldwin Wallace University, shows Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee at 45% and Trump right behind him at 44%. The poll has a 3.7 percentage-point margin of error.

Ohio is considered a bellwether for who wins the White House. It has voted for the candidate who ended up winning nationally 45 out of 54 elections since it entered the Union, and last voted for the losing candidate in 1960 when it picked Richard Nixon over John F. Kennedy.

The poll was conducted online April 20-25, and talked to 797 self-identified registered voters.

