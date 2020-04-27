https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/one-jesus-miracle-joaquin-phoenix-refused-re-create/

(CHEATSHEET) — Joaquin Phoenix is one of the most revered actors of his time. Jesus Christ is one of the most revered figures in world history. When it was announced the former would play the latter, many fans were excited.

Phoenix played Jesus in the 2018 film Mary Magdalene. This Bible adaptation made several changes to the source material. One change was made because Phoenix refused to act out a certain Bible passage.

[embedded content]

First, some context. The Bible makes several references to Jesus healing people. He cures lepers, makes the lame walk, and even brings some dead people back to life. One of these passages depicts Jesus healing a man by putting mud in his eyes.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

