“Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak, whose tweets sometimes rival actor James Woods in the master trollery department, roasted obnoxious celebrities using the pandemic to draw attention to themselves.

“I hope you understand how difficult this situation is for celebrities,” tweeted Sajak on Monday. “Instead of being pampered and flattered by everyone, we are forced to sit in our homes just like regular people. Please don’t forget about us. Any kind words of support would be appreciated #AdoptACelebrity.”

I hope you understand how difficult this situation is for celebrities. Instead of being pampered and flattered by everyone, we are forced to sit in our homes just like regular people. Please don’t forget about us. Any kind words of support would be appreciated. #AdoptACelebrity — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) April 27, 2020

While some celebrities, like John Krasinski and even rapper Eminem, have used their tremendous influence to spread positive messages and help those in need during this pandemic, others have used it to virtue-signal (at best) or trash average Americans suffering as a result of the economic shutdown.

“Anne Frank spent 2 years hiding in an attic and we’ve been home for just over a month with Netflix, food delivery & video games and there are people risking viral death by storming state capital buildings & screaming, ‘Open Fuddruckers!’” tweeted comedian Patton Oswalt in response to anti-lockdown protesters in California.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel even suggested last week that anti-shutdown protesters who support Trump were “suicidal” and wanted to die.

“I’m starting to think these characters who support Trump might be suicidal – they seem to fight hardest for the things that will kill them,” Kimmel said. “They want freedom to gather in large groups during an epidemic, they want guns, they want pollution. I figured it out – they want to die and they’re taking us down with them. It’s like if the Titanic were headed for the iceberg and half of the passengers were like ‘could you please speed this thing up?’”

Kimmel’s words virtually echoed those of “The View” co-host Joy Behar, who said that protesters in Michigan should waive their right to treatment if they end up being infected with coronavirus.

“Well, I’d like to ask them if they’re willing to sign away their right to treatment if and when they get infected,” Behar said. “Are you gonna say, ‘OK, I don’t need a ventilator because I thought I should go out and defy the governor’s order?’”

As the pandemic kicked into high gear, celebrities from Gal Gadot to James Marsden to Sarah Silverman, all joined together for a virtual rendition of John Lennon’s “Imagine,” the song famous for touting the dissolution of religion and nation-states in order to achieve utopia.

Other celebrities,like Spike Lee and Idris Elba, have even used the pandemic to push bizarre environmental messages by suggesting COVID-19 was the earth reaping vengeance for the way humans have treated it.

Of course, Pat Sajak is not the only prominent celebrity to roast this kind of tone-deaf behavior. Most recently, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds had his share of fun mocking this onslaught of self-importance in a video praising first responders.

“We need to work to flatten the curve and fight off COVID-19. I think in times of crisis, I think we all know that it’s the celebrities we count on most,” Reynolds cheekily said. “They’re the ones that are going to get us through this.”

