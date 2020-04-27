https://www.westernjournal.com/patriots-draft-pick-accused-white-supremacist-retweeting-trump-liking-conservative-commentators/
A dream come true for one non-Power Five college football player — getting drafted by a perennial NFL winner — is devolving into a nightmare after leftists on social media have accused him of being a “white supremacist.” Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected in the fifth round of the NFL draft, 159th overall, by…
The post Patriots Draft Pick Accused of Being a ‘White Supremacist’ for Retweeting Trump, Liking Conservative Commentators appeared first on The Western Journal.