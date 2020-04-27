https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pelosi-endorsement/2020/04/27/id/964779

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday endorsed Joe Biden’s candidacy for the White House, arguing that the former vice president’s past experience makes him the person to lead the United States out of the coronavirus pandemic and calling him the “personification of hope and courage, values, authenticity, and integrity.”

“Joe has been a voice of reason and resilience, with a clear path to lead us out of this crisis,” the California Democrat said in a prerecorded video released to endorse the presumptive Democrat nominee.

Pelosi’s endorsement follows those of former President Barack Obama, ex-Vice President Al Gore, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., among numerous others.

The speaker cited Biden’s implementation of the Recovery Act during the “Great Recession,” saying it created and saved millions of jobs. She also noted that when the Democratic Congress was passing the Affordable Care Act — while Biden was vice president — he was a “partner for progress in the White House and also championed the Cancer Moonshot.”

Pelosi had remained neutral regarding the presidential race until now, saying the party needed to concentrate on defeating President Donald Trump. She has not endorsed a nominee before the outcome of the primary elections was made clear since 2004, when she endorsed Rep. Richard Gephardt, D-Mo.

