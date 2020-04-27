https://thehill.com/homenews/house/494830-pelosi-minimum-guaranteed-income-may-now-be-worthy-of-attention

Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiMnuchin: ‘If we need to spend more money we will, and we’ll only do it with bipartisan support’ Pelosi: Governors’ impatience ‘will help us get an even bigger number’ for state coronavirus funding Sunday shows – Talk shifts to reopening economy hit hard by coronavirus pandemic MORE (D-Calif.) on Monday expressed openness to a minimum guaranteed income to help keep people hit by the coronavirus shutdowns financially afloat.

Pelosi said during an interview on MSNBC that she thinks the financial aid established by the coronavirus relief package enacted into law last month should be extended in some form.

“Well, I think we should extend the time, I really do. I always thought that was too short a time. I think we should extend the time,” Pelosi told MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle.

“Others have suggested a minimum income for — a guaranteed income for people. Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so, because there are many more people than just in small business and hired by small business, as important as that is to the vitality of our economy, and other people who are not in the public sector to meeting our needs in so many ways that may need some assistance as well,” Pelosi said.

The law created a small-business loan program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, as well as authorizing one-time direct payments to individuals of up to $1,200.

Individuals who make up to $75,000 annually are eligible for a $1,200 payment, while those making up to $99,000 can receive a prorated amount. Families are also eligible for an additional $500 per dependent child. The IRS began issuing the payments earlier this month.

Lawmakers have been calling for the next coronavirus relief package considered by Congress to extend the direct payments, which some argue should be paid out on a continuous basis until the crisis is over.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyCoronavirus lawsuits against China face uphill battle Hillicon Valley: Senate report backs intel findings on Russia | GOP senator ramps up pressure on Apple, Google | Facebook grapples with coronavirus protests Hawley presses Apple, Google to make CEOs personally liable for contact-tracing data MORE (R-Mo.) has proposed that the federal government pay 80 percent of workers’ wages, up to the national median wage, until the crisis ends, similar to what some European governments have been doing to help mitigate the economic damage.

Some Democrats, meanwhile, have offered proposals to cover wages or expand individual payments. Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalThe Hill’s Coronavirus Report: U.S. reaches grim milestone of 50,000 deaths; UAE Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba says COVID-19 crisis creates opportunity with Iran Coronavirus culture war over reopening economy hits Capitol Hill Problems with the small business loan program show the need for a paycheck guarantee program MORE (D-Wash.) has introduced a bill to cover wages for workers earning salaries of up to $100,000 and cover essential business expenses such as rent, while Reps. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) Ryan14 things to know about coronavirus for today Overnight Health Care: Trump to release guidelines on easing social distancing on Thursday | Trump WHO cuts meet blowback | Officials warn of lack of testing supplies | Global cases surpass 2 million 15 things to know about coronavirus for today MORE (D-Ohio) and Ro Khanna Rohit (Ro) KhannaWhat we will face if this is a World War Two moment Democratic lawmakers ask how FEMA is planning to balance natural disasters, COVID-19 response The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Will Trump’s plan to reopen the economy work? MORE (D-Calif.) have called for ensuring that adults making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month.

