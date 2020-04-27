https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/guaranteed-income-nancy-pelosi-political/2020/04/27/id/964942

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., floated the possibility of an ongoing guaranteed income to help people get by during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with host Stephanie Ruhle on MSNBC, Pelosi said she thought the two-month period for the coronavirus stimulus package was too short, stating, “Well, I think we should extend the time, I really do. I always thought that was too short a time.”

“Others have suggested a minimum income for — a guaranteed income for people,” she continued. “Is that worthy of attention now? Perhaps so, because there are many more people than just in small business and hired by small business, as important as that is to the vitality of our economy, and other people who are not in the public sector to meeting our needs in so many ways that may need some assistance as well.”

Pelosi appeared to endorse the idea of a guaranteed income, such as that proposed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., recommending the government pay 80% of workers’ salary up to the national median wage level until the end of the pandemic.

“We may have to think in terms of some different ways to put money in people’s pockets,” she said. “Let’s see what works, what is operational and what needs attention.”

While millions of Americans are receiving $1,200 from stimulus programs, several Democrats have argued this is not enough, and have weighed in with guaranteed income proposals.

Reps. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, and Ro Khanna, D-Calif., have called for ensuring that adults making less than $130,000 annually would receive at least $2,000 per month, Business Insider reported.

Related Articles:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

