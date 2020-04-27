https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pentagon-navy-ufo/2020/04/27/id/964863

Three short videos showing “unidentified aerial phenomena” have been released by the Pentagon.

The videos, previously released by a private company, show what look like unidentified flying objects moving quickly while recorded by infrared cameras, CNN reports.

In two of the videos, service members can be heard reacting to how fast the objects are moving. One voice suggests it could be a drone.

The Navy acknowledged the videos in September 2019. The videos were first released between December 2017 and March 2018 by To The Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences, a company co-founded by former Blink-182 musician Tom DeLonge that says it studies information about unidentified aerial phenomena, according to CNN.

Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said the videos are being officially released, “in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”

“After a thorough review, the department has determined that the authorized release of these unclassified videos does not reveal any sensitive capabilities or systems,” Gough said in a statement, “and does not impinge on any subsequent investigations of military air space incursions by unidentified aerial phenomena.”

