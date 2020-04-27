https://www.dailywire.com/news/piers-morgan-tells-trump-to-shut-the-f-up-gets-unfollowed

President Trump’s comments on the potential use of bleach in the treatment of COVID-19 has sparked all kinds of blowback, including from long-tine Trump defender Piers Morgan, who responded by blasting Trump for floating “bash** crazy coronavirus ‘cure’ theories” and begging him to “shut the f*** up.” Morgan’s criticism of Trump, the political commentator announced over the weekend, has gotten him “unfollowed” by the president.

The whole bleach controversy began during the coronavirus briefing last Thursday after DHS Under Secretary for Science and Technology Bill Bryan detailed some “striking” findings about what appears to impact the coronavirus.

“Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have on killing the virus, both surfaces and in the air,” said Bryan. “We’ve seen a similar effect with both temperature and humidity as well, where increasing the temperature and humidity or both is generally less favorable to the virus.” He also said that bleach and isopropyl alcohol appears to kill the virus. “We’ve tested bleach, we’ve tested isopropyl alcohol on the virus, specifically in saliva or in respiratory fluids, and I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes,” he explained. “Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds, and that’s with no manipulation, no rubbing. Just bring it on and leaving it go. You rub it and it goes away even faster. We’re also looking at other disinfectants, specifically looking at the COVID-19 virus in saliva.”

In response, Trump asked Bryan a few questions and offered some comments. “So, supposing when we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light, and I think you said that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it. And then I said supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way. … And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning?” Trump later clarified that applying bleach and isopropyl alcohol “wouldn’t be through injections, you’re talking about almost a cleaning and sterilization of an area.”

Morgan responded by penning an op-ed for the Daily Mail on Friday titled, “President Trump’s batsh*t crazy coronavirus ‘cure’ theories are not just shockingly senseless and stupid – they’re going to kill people.” The op-ed begins even less subtly:

SHUT THE F**K UP, PRESIDENT TRUMP. Seriously. Throughout this coronavirus crisis, the leader of the free world has turned the daily White House task force briefing into a rambling two-hour self-promoting rally. He’s devoted large chunks of them to trashing the media, attacking political opponents, telling us how great he is, and re-writing history as he tries to defend all the mistakes he’s made since the virus first erupted. And he’s done all this while 50,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, the worst death toll in the world, and nearly a million cases have now been reported across the country. But by far the most reckless and dangerous thing President Trump has done is use the most powerful podium on earth to air his batsh*t crazy theories about how to beat the virus. And last night he stooped to a shameful new low by suggesting people suffering from COVID-19 should be injected with toxic disinfectant. Yes, you read that right.

Later that day, Morgan offered his followers an update: “President ⁦[Trump]⁩ has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦[Daily Mail] column,” wrote Morgan.

UPDATE: President ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ has unfollowed me on Twitter, hours after I wrote this ⁦@DailyMail⁩ column: pic.twitter.com/uRncON3Up7 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 25, 2020

