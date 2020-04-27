https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/independents/2020/04/27/id/964876

Joe Biden now leads Donald Trump 44% to 38% nationally as the president has lost support from independent voters, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University poll released Monday.

Trump’s standing among independents has fallen from 45% to 27% since the same poll was conducted in December. But the poll also shows that Biden hasn’t won over all those independent voters, a third of whom are undecided or looking for a third-party alternative.

Young voters were especially unimpressed with their choices. One in four respondents age 18 to 35 said they were undecided or still looking for another candidate, the poll showed. The number of undecided voters has grown across multiple polls over the past few weeks, as Trump’s approval rating has taken a hit from the coronavirus crisis and both men have had to suspend in-person campaigning.

The USA Today/Suffolk poll differs from other national surveys because it gives respondents the option of a third-party candidate. Without that option, Biden led Trump 50% to 40%.

The poll of 1,000 registered voters was conducted April 21-25 and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

