A new poll indicates that almost a third of Americans’ finances or jobs have taken a hit because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Results from the Gallup survey published Monday:

18% of Americans have experienced more than one disruption to their employment or income during the pandemic.

12% have experienced one disruption to their employment or income.

The remaining 70% have not had any disruptions.

26% said they’ve lost some income due to the virus.

15% have had their hours cut, 10% were temporarily laid off, and 2% were permanently let go.

Of workers who have lost income, 32% of them were making less than $36,000 a year. 24% were making between $36,000 and $90,000, while 25% were making more than $90,000.

More than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in recent weeks as the virus pandemic continues to ravage the U.S. economy.

The Gallup poll was conducted from April 13-19 among a random sample of 8,104 adults aged 18 and older. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

