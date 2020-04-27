https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/mike-pompeo-sanctions-nuclear-agreement/2020/04/27/id/964853

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is preparing to use the Iran nuclear deal to pressure the United Nations into imposing stricter sanctions or extending an arms embargo on Iran, The New York Times reports.

Trump said May 8, 2018, his demands for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program had “not materialized,” in a statement titled: “Ceasing U.S. Participation in the JCPOA and Taking Additional Action to Counter Iran’s Malign Influence and Deny Iran All Paths to a Nuclear Weapon.”

“I am today making good on my pledge to end the participation of the United States in the JCPOA,” Trump said in his statement.

Over the weekend, the Times reported Pompeo approved a plan to make a legal argument to the UN based on the U.S. claiming it is still in a “participant state” in the Iran nuclear deal, despite President Donald Trump pulling the country out of the deal in 2018, for the purpose of reimposing the sanctions the UN placed on Iran before the nuclear agreement was reached.

The secretary recently took a strong stance against Iran, saying two days ago, after the country launched a military satellite: “For years, Iran has claimed its space program is purely peaceful and civilian. The Trump administration has never believed this fiction. This week’s launch of a military satellite by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization, makes clear what we have said all along: Iran’s space program is neither peaceful nor entirely civilian.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

