Rapper DMX — real name Earl Simmons — recently held a live online Bible study to help his fans connect with Christianity.

He also held a virtual altar call to encourage fans to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior.

What are the details?

Simmons held the study via Instagram Live on Friday.

According to reports, more than 14,000 Instagram users viewed the Friday broadcast.

Simmons cited Ecclesiastes 3:1-8, which says, “There is a time for everything,

and a season for every activity under the heavens:

a time to be born and a time to die,

a time to plant and a time to uproot,

a time to kill and a time to heal,

a time to tear down and a time to build,

a time to weep and a time to laugh,

a time to mourn and a time to dance,

a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them,

a time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing,

a time to search and a time to give up,

a time to keep and a time to throw away,

a time to tear and a time to mend,

a time to be silent and a time to speak,

a time to love and a time to hate,

a time for war and a time for peace.”

He used the COVID-19 pandemic to point people toward God.

“God is giving you the time,” he said. “He’s giving you the time to get closer to Him, to become familiar with Him. At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will. If you try to understand why He does what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

The rapper also added, “The word says my people perish for lack of knowledge. Perish is not always dying. It’s being lost, not being found, not being able to be found.”

