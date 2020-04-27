http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TDGvKZC9Ky4/

Rapper DMX hosted a Bible study on Instagram Live on Friday and urged viewers to accept Jesus as their “Lord and Savior.”

The “Where The Hood At” rapper welcomed over 14,000 Instagram users during the broadcast, where he discussed verses from the Book of Ecclesiastes. The rapper focused on 3:1-8, the well-known verses that served as the basis for the 1965 Byrds hit, “Turn! Turn! Turn!”

The rapper noted that this pandemic shutdown is an opportunity to turn to God.

“God is giving you the time; he’s giving you the time, to get closer to Him, to become familiar with Him,” he said.

“At the end of the day, at the beginning of the day, it’s going to be God’s will,’ he said of the pandemic befalling us all. “If you try to understand why He does what He does, you’re just going to end up with a headache. Just do the right thing.”

[embedded content]

The exposition on the Bible is nothing new for DMX. The “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” singer has been very open and forthright about his turn to Christianity.

Born Earl Simmons, the rapper has a long rap sheet. Arrests for drug possession, reckless driving, animal cruelty, and even identify fraud are in his past. He has also fathered 12 children out of wedlock. But in 2012, Simmons accepted Jesus into his heart and began cleaning up his act. And he now uses his talent to minister to people.

“Before I go on stage, I pray that I’m able to just touch one person. If I’m able to touch just one person, then I’ve done something wonderful with my life, not just that moment,” he told Christianity Today in 2016.

Simmons says he reads the Bible daily.

“The biggest step is not in the studying, reading, but the warning to change the way you live. Wanting different things for yourself, and making that change because if you still want to drink and smoke, you could read as much as you want, that doesn’t mean you’re ready,” he told Global Grind in 2012.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

