http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_5JNc7-5THs/

Fox News has “cut ties” with pro-Trump personalities Diamond & Silk, who until recently appeared on the network’s online streaming network, Fox Nation, according to the Daily Beast.

The report comes after the pair appeared to muse whether Chinese coronavirus deaths in the U.S. were inflated to reflect poorly on President Donald Trump.

“What I need to know is how many people have passed away in New York, and what I need to know is: Who has the bodies?” Diamond asked during a March 30th livestream. “I need for somebody that does investigative work to call the morgues. To call the funeral homes. We need to know, because I don’t trust anything else that comes out of his mouth now… Something’s not right here. Something is off here.”

The pro-Trump personality added: “Is this being deliberately spread? Look, I’m not being a conspiracy theorist, this is real, but I’m asking my own questions. What the hell is going on?”

One unnamed source told the Daily Beast that it is unlikely the duo, whose real names are Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, will pop up on the network in the near future.

“After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” the source said.

Diamond & Silk’s appearance on Fox News was March 7.

Neither Fox News or the pair have commented on the report.

In late March, Fox Business Network “parted ways” with primetime host Trish Regan, who abruptly left the airwaves after labeling concerns about the coronavirus as another attempt to impeach President Trump.

President Trump on Sunday slammed Fox News’ coverage and recent hires and criticized former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), who is a member of the Fox Corp. board of directors.

“Fox keeps on plugging to try and become politically correct,” the president tweeted. “They put RINO Paul Ryan on their Board. They hire “debate questions to Crooked Hillary fraud Donna Brazile (and others who are even worse).”

“Fox News just doesn’t get what’s happening!” he added. “They are being fed Democrat talking points, and they play them without hesitation or research.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

