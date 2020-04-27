https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/rudy-giuliani-mayor-bill-de-blasio-pandemic/2020/04/27/id/964932

Rudy Giuliani says New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio “doesn’t get it” and seems to be happy with the lockdown in place.

“He doesn’t get it; he never got it,” Giuliani told Newsmax TV‘s “Greg Kelly Reports” after Kelly showed footage of de Blasio taking a stroll in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park with wife Chirlane McCray over the weekend.

“I went to the hospitals when police officers were injured, firefighters were injured. If it were me, I would be at some of the hospitals now, or trying to make sure they’re getting the care they should get. I wouldn’t be spending my time complaining, because I would know that by complaining you get less than by cooperating, and I would be giving people messages of hope.

“Every time he talks, it’s more depressing. He should talk about getting the city open. He should try to open some things, maybe small things, just things to show us that we’re going to be able to get out of this. It’s almost like he wants us to be locked down until the election. He’s kind of happy with it.”

De Blasio on Sunday said he hoped to have a roadmap by June 1 on how to rebuild the city after the coronavirus threat subsides.

The mayor also said things would restart “when we have evidence.”

“Anybody, any state, any city that doesn’t pay attention to those factual healthcare indicators, that evidence, is endangering themselves and their people, and the whole idea of having a restart to have an economy again, recover, it could all backfire because the disease reasserts,” he said.

