(FOX NEWS) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer reportedly will propose a measure that would block President Trump from having his name appear on any future coronavirus relief checks, as part of a potential “Phase 4” stimulus package.

Politico reported the provision will be titled the “No PR Act,” and would ban the use of federal funds to promote Trump or Vice President Pence’s names or signatures.

“President Trump unfortunately appears to see the pandemic as just another opportunity to promote his own political interests,” Schumer, D-N.Y., told Politico. “The No PR Act puts an end to the president’s exploitation of taxpayer money for promotional material that only benefits his re-election campaign.”

