The provision, dubbed the “No PR Act,” would be included in the next coronavirus stimulus package and ensure that no federal funding would go towards”promotional material” that benefits Trump or Vice President Pence, Politico reported.

The move from the New York Democrat follows the Treasury Department’s decision to order Trump’s name to be printed on the $1,200 stimulus checks going to millions of Americans impacted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The checks are one of the products of the $2.2 trillion relief package Congress approved in March.

Trump’s full name will appear on the memo line, the Treasury Department confirmed earlier this month. About 70 million Americans are expected to receive checks with Trump’s name on them while at least 80 million others will have the payments directly deposited into their bank accounts.

In his statement about the provision, Schumer zeroed in on a Washington Post report that said shipments of the checks were delayed due to the order to place Trump’s name on them. The Treasury Department has denied this, saying that the payments went out “exactly as planned.”

