New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, along with his wife Chirlane McCray, traveled to Brooklyn’s Prospect Park over the weekend, where they took a stroll and were heckled by locals in the area.

While de Blasio and his wife wore protective face coverings, one local who filmed the couple walking through the park on Saturday considered their outing to be “nonessential travel.”

Darren Goldner, the local who filmed the video, scolded de Blasio and his wife for having four of their SUV security entourage vehicles to escort them to the park eleven miles away from their residence.

“Seriously, you guys have a park. You live in a park,” Goldner said as he filmed the couple. “You don’t need to non-essentially travel to Brooklyn. Come on you won’t even open roads for people of all backgrounds. I’m not going to give it a break. This is selfish behavior.”

@NYCMayor no, I won’t “give it a break.” You don’t get a break. We don’t get a break. You can’t change the past & will always have blood on your hands. If I were you, I’d be working night & day to help those in most dire need. Maybe start with your inadequate homeless services. pic.twitter.com/i71ulg7Hvl — darren (@brooklyn_darren) April 25, 2020

De Blasio and his family reside in Gracie Mansion, which is reserved for New York mayors and is located on the Upper East Side inside Carl Schurz Park. Before moving to Gracie Mansion in 2014, de Blasio resided in Park Slope, Brooklyn, which is near Prospect Park.

Amid Goldner’s remarks, aides attempted to slow Goldner down in an attempt to prevent him from obtaining footage of de Blasio in the park. As Goldner filmed de Blasio, the mayor raised his hand dismissively and said, “Come on guys, give it a break.”

“This is so terribly selfish,” Goldner continued. “You call yourself a progressive, but you chauffeur yourself to Brooklyn, you force people to drive you. This is ridiculous. This is the epitome of nonessential travel.”

As of this week, New York state has reported more than 291,000 cases of the deadly coronavirus and 17,303 deaths. A great majority of the cases were reported from New York City, which had over 163,000 cases as of Monday.

