https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/schumer-mcconnell-covid-coronavirus/2020/04/27/id/964945

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., is demanding that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., open an oversight investigation into the Trump Administration’s actions on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hill also reports that Schumer wants an investigation into the Administration’s implementation of the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act and that it begin “immediately.”

“There must be public Senate hearings, at a minimum, to examine why the United States still does not have adequate testing and why some lenders in the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program have prioritized the applications of their larger and wealthier clients to the detriment of smaller businesses that have oftentimes suffered greater hardship,” Schumer said.

Some Republicans appear to agree in principle.

Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee head Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., plans to probe China’s handling of the virus and, with that probe, look into U. S. and worldwide response to the pandemic.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has stated that the U.S. is not where it should be on testing, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., plans to look into the Payroll Protection Program, noting that there are reports of companies abusing the program.

In a statement released Monday, Schumer said he wanted “vigorous and desperately needed oversight” into Trump’s handling of the epidemic, the Washington Examiner reported.

Related Articles:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

