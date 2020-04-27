https://thehill.com/regulation/494788-supreme-court-says-congress-must-pay-insurers-billions-under-obamacare

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress must keep its promise to insurers over a $12 billion pledge under ObamaCare.

At issue was a financial incentive that Congress offered insurers to encourage their participation in the early years of the Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) health care marketplaces. The funding program in question, known as risk corridors, sought to mitigate risk by protecting insurers against unforeseeable losses in the new markets.

Republicans later passed a measure that sharply reduced the amount of funds available for reimbursement payments, sparking the legal challenge.

But the justices on Monday ruled 8-1 that Congress was not free from its obligations.

“We conclude that [the ACA] established a money-mandating obligation, that Congress did not repeal this obligation, and that petitioners may sue the Government for damages in the Court of Federal Claims,” Justice Sonia SotomayorSonia SotomayorOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court hands environmentalists a win in water pollution case | Trump officials pitch nuclear plan | Dems ask EPA for briefing on controversial memo Supreme Court hands environmentalists a win in water pollution case Supreme Court blocks Wisconsin from extending absentee voting deadline MORE wrote for the majority.

Developing

