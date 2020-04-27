https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/scotus-presidential-financial-statements/2020/04/27/id/964825

The Supreme Court asked for additional hearings on Monday in two cases regarding President Donald Trump’s attempts to shield his financial documents from Congress.

The court asked the parties to discuss whether the court even has the ability to decide what side should prevail in the dispute, CNN reports.

Lower U.S. courts have upheld the House of Representatives’ use of committee subpoenas for Trump’s financial records dating back years from his longtime accounting firm Mazars USA, and from Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

House investigators argued they needed the information as the House was considering new legislation related to money laundering and government ethics.

Trump’s lawyers stopped the subpoenas of Trump’s financial records. They reject the argument the financial reports are needed for legislative purposes. They say it would set a precedent that any committee could force presidents to turn over information by claiming it was needed to write legislation.

In a brief order issued Monday, the justices asked the lawyers to address “whether the political question doctrine or related justiciability principles bear on the Court’s adjudication of these cases.”

Briefings from both parties are due by May 8. Oral arguments are scheduled for May 12.

Accounting firm Mazars and Deutsche Bank have indicated they would comply with the House-requested subpoenas, according to Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

“It appears that at least some of the justices may be looking for some kind of off-ramp – a way to not have to reach the substantive questions presented in these cases,” Vladeck told CNN. “But if these third parties, including Mazars and Deutsche Bank, would comply with the subpoenas anyway, such a ruling would likely be a loss for President Trump.”

“The harder question is whether it would, in the process, also make it harder for Congress to use the courts to mandate compliance with its subpoenas going forward,” he added.

