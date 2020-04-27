https://www.dailywire.com/news/susan-sarandon-shows-support-for-biden-accuser-tara-reade

Actress Susan Sarandon has proven to be quite the enigma in recent years. Though undeniably far-left, she has now publicly expressed support for Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade, even as the mainstream media tirelessly covers for him.

In a tweet on Saturday, the actress, who famously became a pariah in left-wing circles after refusing to endorse Hillary Clinton’s bid for the White House in 2016, shared an article from The Intercept touting evidence in support of Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault against the former vice president.

“New evidence supporting credibility of Tara Reade’s allegation against Joe Biden emerges.” https://t.co/xGaCiY4H14 by @ryangrim — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 25, 2020

The article from The Intercept was reporting on recently surfaced evidence revealing that Reade’s mother called CNN’s Larry King back in 1993 to discuss a “prominent senator” her daughter had some trouble with. Audio transcript below:

LARRY KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

Last month, Tara Reade claimed that then-Senator Joe Biden forcefully penetrated her with his fingers while she served under him in 1993. She has since detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president. Reade also claimed to have shared the story with her brother (which he has confirmed) at the time and her mother (who has passed away). The new evidence from CNN further lends credibility to Reade’s claim about telling her mother of the incident at the time. Reade is a lifelong Democrat and supported Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for president.

Rich McHugh, the producer at NBC News who helped reporter Ronan Farrow break the Weinstein story that the network allegedly tanked, interviewed Tara Reade for an article with Business Insider and deemed her allegation credible.

The mainstream media has largely blacklisted Reade by either ignoring the story or running cover for Joe Biden. On Sunday, as many as three of Biden’s potential running mate picks appeared on the morning shows, none of which commented on nor were asked about the sexual assault allegation.

Actress Alyssa Milano, a long-time friend of Joe Biden, who firmly believed Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh despite her having an even weaker case of sexual assault, has said the vice president should be given “due process.”

“I have not publicly said anything about this; if you remember, it kind of took me a long time to publicly say anything about Harvey (Weinstein) as well, because I believe that even though we should believe women, and that is an important thing, and what that statement really means is like, for so long, the go-to has been not to believe them,” said Milano. “So really, we have to sort of societally change that mindset to believing women. But that does not mean at the expense of not giving men their due process.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a subscriber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

