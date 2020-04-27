https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/teacher-meltdown-urges-teens-die-long-painful-death-coronavirus/

A math teacher in New Jersey has been captured on video urging teenagers she saw playing football in a closed park to catch coronavirus and “die a long, painful death.”

“I hope both of you get the coronavirus! I hope you both die a long, painful death!” shouted the woman who was walking her dog in the town of Hamilton, New Jersey, on Thursday, April 23.

Government school teacher (to students): “I hope both of you get the coronavirus. I hope you both die a long painful death.” pic.twitter.com/8nSFGYiXUP — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) April 26, 2020

She has been identified by the Trentonian newspaper as Nicole Griggs, a teacher at Steinert High School, and has been teaching in the district for 15 years, according to the district’s website.

The teens apparently recorded the woman when she yelled at them for being in a public park that had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She asks the students if they need her to scream “loud enough so you can hear me over your music. Parks closed. You will get arrested if the cops come.”

One boy responds, “Wait, can we go over there?”

The woman hollers back: “Parks closed. The whole area. Get it through your thick head. You are the reason we are in this situation! You are the problem, not the solution! Go ahead keep recording. Who are you going to show it to? Post me on social media. You’re the idiot doing the wrong thing. I’m just trying to save your a** and save your life. But die, OK. I hope both of you get the coronavirus! I hope you both die a long, painful death!”

The Trentonian also reported:

Wishing infection and death upon people who aren’t following social distancing guidelines appears to be Griggs’ M.O. In an April 6 post on the Facebook page of Nikki Leigh, which Griggs appears to operate under an alias, she says: “We are surrounded by idiots!!!!!! Rode our bikes near Kuser Park this afternoon and what to [sic] we see but a younger couple with their daughter maybe 2/3 years old UNDOING the caution tape around the jungle gym so she could slide. I totally called them out on it, wished illness on them and commented that it was scary to even think they were parents. Their response: ‘We were going to put it back.'”

Jeff Martin, the mayor of Hamilton, said he was unaware of the video, but told the newspaper no one should be “wishing death or harm on people.”

“This is a very serious thing,” he said. “We’ve got at least 50 people who have actually died from it, 50 families. It’s not something to joke around about. Teacher or not, it’s unacceptable.”

School superintendent Scott Rocco said, “We will address the issue immediately.”

Those who have viewed the video online have chimed in with their comments about the event, saying:

“She seems like one of those teachers who my friends and I would have had crying and questioning her career choice by the end of first period.”

“Our entire education system is beyond toxic!”

“I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again: this is closer to your average public school teacher than anyone is willing to admit.”

“Another reason to homeschool your kids!”

“Health communism in action.”

“This is the rise of a new brown shirts society.”

“She’ll be promoted to superintendent.”

“Sans mask I see.”

“I took an education class as an elective in college, just to get the credit and I was blown away by how DUMB and basic the class was. It was horrifying to think these were the people that would be teaching our children.”

“Damn I feel bad for that poor dog.”

Full video can be viewed at the Trentonian’s website.

