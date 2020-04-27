https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/experts-wrong-since-1995-uk-seen-five-flu-seasons-worse-current-coronavirus-outbreak/

This won’t make any headlines in the liberal mainstream press.

Since 1995 the United Kingdom and Wales has had five flu seasons that were worse than the current coronavirus outbreak.
And yet there were no screaming headlines and no lockdowns.

Draconian lockdowns were not considered necessary back then.

And the previous flu outbreaks hit children and young adults.

Via InProportion:

Via Andrew Bostom.

