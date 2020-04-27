https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/experts-wrong-since-1995-uk-seen-five-flu-seasons-worse-current-coronavirus-outbreak/

This won’t make any headlines in the liberal mainstream press.

Since 1995 the United Kingdom and Wales has had five flu seasons that were worse than the current coronavirus outbreak.

And yet there were no screaming headlines and no lockdowns.

Draconian lockdowns were not considered necessary back then.

And the previous flu outbreaks hit children and young adults.

Via InProportion:

Via Andrew Bostom.

UK total mortality in the recent past compared to covid19 pandemic of 2019-20, weeks 49 to 15: “since 1995 in England & Wales, there have been five seasons that were worse” https://t.co/gMt0cDsoVo pic.twitter.com/YuPpNNL18m — Andrew Bostom (@andrewbostom) April 27, 2020

