https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/biden-sexual-assault-allegations-kavanaugh

On the radio program Monday, Glenn Beck compared how the mainstream media covered Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh to the nearly nonexistent coverage of former Biden staffer Tara Reade’s allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Let me just show you the duplicity here,” Glenn said. “On Sept. 16, 2018, within minutes of the Washington Post story outlining Blasey Ford’s claim that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party more than three decades earlier, the New York Times immediately published a story stating that Kavanaugh’s nomination was in turmoil.”

“CNN reported the news immediately with an article, and then another one likening it to Anita Hill, then another one describing the White House as ‘mounting an intense effort to squash the accusation,'” Glenn continued. “Then CNN did another one describing a senator’s assessment of how Kavanaugh’s nomination would go forward. And then finally, another one, all in the same day, describing how Democrats would push for a delay in Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote.”

Read more on this here.

By contrast, Tara Reade, a former staff assistant to then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden, spoke out during a podcast released March 25, alleging that Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

That day, both the New York Times and CNN ran with a story about the futility of Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign.

“On day two,” continued Glenn, “Jimmy Kimmel interviewed Biden and they talked about ‘Where’s Waldo?’ [Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)] spoke on the Senate floor, touting the new green new deal, saying that Republicans refuse to admit that climate change is real. And CNN teased an upcoming CNN town hall with Joe Biden. The Reade accusations were not discussed on-air … I should just point out, they were never addressed. This goes on day after day.”

Watch the video below for more details:

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, BlazeTV is offering our BIGGEST discount ever! Get $30 off your subscription when you use promo code GLENN. Claim your special offer at https://get.blazetv.com/glenn/.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

