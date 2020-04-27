https://www.dailywire.com/news/tlaib-your-gut-feeling-on-coronavirus-probably-much-more-credible-than-gov-task-forces

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) told MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Sunday that viewers at home should “follow” their “gut feeling” on matters related to the coronavirus pandemic because their “gut feeling” was “probably much more credible than what you might see coming out of various administrations.”

Tlaib made the remarks during a segment on “AM Joy” while talking about her state’s restrictions during the lockdown, which have been led by Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

“Of the things I admire about the governor is I know she’s listening to the health experts, the doctors; those folks are the ones leading these policies,” Tlaib said. “To talk about, a little bit about, you know, so called ‘loosening up’, I’m not sure how they made that decision. But I know this much, many of our folks, and I tell you — my 13 district strong residents. If you are afraid to go to work, do not go to work.”

“I know this is hard, but you have every right to make sure your life is put first and to fight back. I don’t care if it’s labor organizing this late in the game or if it’s demanding that your life is not treated as if it’s disposable, but I want you not to be afraid to go to work,” Tlaib continued. “You should not at all ever feel like — I don’t care if it’s a president, I don’t care who it is that tells you we need you to go back and we need you to start back with the economy and everything. Your life is much more important. So, I always tell my residents when they call, they’re like, ‘Rashida, you know, they’re making us do this, making us do that.’ I said, ‘Do you feel safe? If you don’t feel safe, you don’t have to go to work.’”

“And you know, folks are going to push back on me about this, but I want you to put yourselves in their places,” Tlaib continued, later adding, “I urge a lot of my neighbors and other folks that have called me and reached out to me and said, ‘I don’t feel safe,’ I want you to organize with your other coworkers and demand your life is put first, and that your health is put first. I would push back no matter what these decisions and other folks on the task forces being put together, your gut feeling, follow that. It’s probably much more credible than what you might see coming out of various administrations.”

There was no push back from the MSNBC host against Tlaib instructing viewers to “follow” their “gut feeling” on the matters related to the coronavirus rather than listen to public health experts.

