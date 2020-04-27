https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494807-trump-asks-why-taxpayers-should-help-bail-out-democrat-run-states

President TrumpDonald John Trump US capping how much banks can lend as part of coronavirus emergency program Trump on ‘Noble’ Prize tweets: ‘Does sarcasm ever work?’ Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran: NYT MORE on Monday questioned why the federal government should provide financial relief to states facing budgetary strains due to the coronavirus pandemic, portraying it as a partisan issue in states and cities with Democratic leaders.

It’s a signal Trump may be turning away from supporting funding for cash-strapped states and cities in a new coronavirus relief bill, though the president has sent conflicting signals on the issue already.

“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help?” Trump tweeted. “I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?”

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

Trump tweeted last week that he hoped future coronavirus legislation would include “fiscal relief to State/Local governments for lost revenues from COVID 19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMnuchin: ‘If we need to spend more money we will, and we’ll only do it with bipartisan support’ Pelosi: Governors’ impatience ‘will help us get an even bigger number’ for state coronavirus funding Mnuchin: ‘You’re going to see the economy really bounce back in July, August, September’ MORE (R-Ky.) floated the idea of allowing states to go bankrupt rather than sending federal money to them, Trump said his administration was looking into the idea.

“I’ve been talking to a lot of the different senators, but I don’t want to talk about it now,” Trump said Thursday. “That was a very interesting presentation.”

Governors in both parties have panned McConnell’s comments.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo says some businesses might be able to open in New York after May 15 Pelosi: Governors’ impatience ‘will help us get an even bigger number’ for state coronavirus funding Navy hospital ship in New York Harbor discharges, transfers last patients MORE (D) called it a “really dumb idea.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The suggestion was made, states should declare bankruptcy. … You want to send a signal to the markets that this nation is in real trouble? You want to send an international message that the economy is in turmoil? Do that,” Cuomo said.

“The last thing we need in the middle of an economic crisis is to have states filing bankruptcy all across America and not able to provide services to people who desperately need them,” Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said.

There’s no indication that McConnell is preparing legislation that would allow states to declare bankruptcy.

Several states are facing major budget shortfalls as businesses and other sources of revenue have been forced to close to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s unclear whether states could even declare bankruptcy legally, and experts have said doing so may not even help them through the pandemic-related budget issues.

The U.S. bankruptcy code does not include provisions that allow states to declare bankruptcy. Local governments have the ability to file for bankruptcy under Chapter 9 of the code, but only if their state authorizes them to do so.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

