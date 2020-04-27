https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494773-trump-blames-democrats-for-lateness-in-enhanced-unemployment-checks

President TrumpDonald John Trump US capping how much banks can lend as part of coronavirus emergency program Trump on ‘Noble’ Prize tweets: ‘Does sarcasm ever work?’ Pompeo plans to force extension of arms embargo against Iran: NYT MORE blamed Democrats on Monday for any delays Americans see in receiving additional unemployment funds provided under coronavirus relief legislation.

Trump said Democrats “insisted” that states issue the checks, adding that he knew delays would occur.

“Blame the Democrats for any ‘lateness’ in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance,” Trump tweeted.

“I wanted the money to be paid directly, they insisted it be paid by states for distribution,” he added. “I told them this would happen, especially with many states which have old computers.”

The $2.2 trillion emergency relief package passed last month expanded the size and scope of unemployment benefits, adding $600 to weekly unemployment checks. Benefits were also expanded to allow freelance workers, self-employed and participants in the gig economy to receive help.

Reports of crashing systems and busy phone lines have surfaced across the country as states struggle with unprecedented unemployment levels.

The Department of Labor had to issue guidelines and regulations to states in order to get the program up and running.

The payments will be applied retroactively for claims starting March 29 in most, if not all, states, so those who have not been able to file initial claims should not miss any payments, according to CNN.

