https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-heres-why-you-should-blame-democrats-for-your-late-unemployment-payments

On Monday, President Trump told his nearly 79 million Twitter followers who was to blame for reported delays in Americans receiving additional unemployment funds. Delays in the addition of $600 per week in unemployment checks offered under the emergency relief package, the president said, are ultimately the Democrats’ fault because they “insisted it be paid by states for distribution,” rather than be paid directly by the federal government, as he urged.

“Blame the Democrats for any ‘lateness’ in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance,” Trump tweeted Monday. “I wanted the money to be paid directly, they insisted it be paid by states for distribution. I told them this would happen, especially with many states which have old computers.”

The historic $2.2 trillion coronavirus emergency package passed in March offered a series of economic relief measures to Americans, among them an additional $600 per week for unemployment checks. However, “[r]eports of crashing systems and busy phone lines have surfaced across the country as states struggle with unprecedented unemployment levels,” The Hill reports.

The Department of Labor has intervened in an attempt to more efficiently provide financially strapped Americans much-needed funds, and, as reported by CNN, those who were supposed to receive the additional funds will be paid retroactively effective March 29.

Trump followed up that post by hitting the Democrats for how they are managing states currently asking for federal bailouts, particularly calling out Democrat-controlled Illinois.

“Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking?” Trump wrote.

Between the posts, the president hammered the mainstream media for its coverage of the crisis and his response. “There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!” Trump wrote, adding: “FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

The media-ripping rant appears to be a follow-up on a pair of posts, one issued Saturday and retweeted Sunday in which he pushed back on claims that he called the COVID-19 pandemic a “hoax.”

“I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing?” Trump wrote. “I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!”

He then added another complaint: The media “hates” that he is “the hardest working President in history.”

“The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!”

Trump’s Democrats and media-blasting tweets below:

I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Blame the Democrats for any “lateness” in your Enhanced Unemployment Insurance. I wanted the money to be paid directly, they insisted it be paid by states for distribution. I told them this would happen, especially with many states which have old computers. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

Why should the people and taxpayers of America be bailing out poorly run states (like Illinois, as example) and cities, in all cases Democrat run and managed, when most of the other states are not looking for bailout help? I am open to discussing anything, but just asking? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a subscriber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

