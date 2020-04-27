https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stimulus-checks-lawsuit-spouses/2020/04/27/id/964931

An Illinois resident is suing President Donald because the federal government is refusing to send $1,200 stimulus checks to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants who do not have Social Security numbers.

According to the IRS, both people in a married couple must have valid Social Security numbers to be allowed to receive payments, reports CBS News. The Illinois resident, identified only as “John Doe,” says is unconstitutional and discriminates against him based “solely on whom he chose to marry.”

The plaintiff files taxes with his immigrant spouse who uses an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number. The lawsuit also names Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as defendants.

The Corona Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act does not allow immigrants, except for those with green cards, to receive stimulus checks, even though many pay taxes and contribute to the U.S. economy.

The CARES Act does allow checks to couples who both do not have a Social Security number if either spouse is in the military. If a taxpayer files separately from their immigrant spouse, he or she can still collect half the payment for married couples, or $1,200.

