President Donald Trump said Monday he has a “very good idea” about the health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but cannot yet talk about it publicly.

He did hint, however, the 36-year-old might not have been in a condition to talk Saturday.

Trump was asked about Kim’s health during the question-and-answer portion of the coronavirus task force briefing Monday afternoon in the White House Rose Garden.

“Kim Jong Un?” the president responded. ” I can’t tell you exactly. Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can’t talk about it now. I just wish him well.”

Trump added he has had a “very good relationship” with the North Korean leader. He declared the United States “would have been in war” with the secretive nation had he not been president and Kim “expected that.”

“I hope he’s fine,” Trump said. “I do know how he’s doing relatively speaking. We will see. You will probably be hearing in the not-too-distant future.”

Speculation has run rampant in recent days Kim has either died, is in a coma, or is merely at a secluded resort to avoid catching coronavirus. He is severely overweight and is believed to have other health problems related to smoking and gout. The family-run dictatorship has no clear line of succession.

When another reporter tried to ask a question about Kim, Trump cut her off, saying, Kim “didn’t say anything last Saturday. Nobody knows where he is, so he obviously couldn’t have said it. This is breaking news.”

When the reporter persisted, Trump cut her off again, saying: “That Kim Jong Un made a statement on Saturday. I don’t think so.”

