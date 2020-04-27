https://www.dailywire.com/news/u-s-official-gives-fox-news-stunning-estimate-on-chinas-real-coronavius-numbers

A Trump administration official has reportedly told Fox News that the coronavirus numbers that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has reported are so underreported that it is “arithmetically impossible” that their numbers are accurate.

“A Trump administration official tells Fox News they estimate the PRC has miscalculated and underreported the true tally nationwide by at least a factor of 50,” Fox News’s Bret Baier reported.

The official told Fox News that the exact number was not currently known, adding, “we do know the about 80,000 infections and 4,000 deaths as reported by the Chinese Communist Party propaganda are not even remotely close.”

“Intelligence sources, asked about recent reports of funeral homes in Wuhan becoming overwhelmed by the volume of new corpses and plagued by a shortage of urns to hold virus victims’ remains, declined to confirm the existence of classified satellite images,” Fox News added. “They did affirm, however, that the reporting is within the realm of possibility based on the evidentiary record.”

The officials pointed to funeral homes in Wuhan that have reportedly been operating non-stop during the pandemic, which originated in Wuhan.

During a single 13-day period, officials estimated that “a lower-end total tally of 45,500 corpses incinerated and returned to their families.”

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a subscriber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

