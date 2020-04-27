https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/update-president-trump-hold-press-conference-5-p-m-edt-monday/

As TGP reported earlier, the daily White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings have been in flux since Thursday. The briefing originally set for Monday afternoon that was cancelled in the morning is now back on, at least in the form of a presidential press conference, according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

File image, March 29.

“UPDATE: The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again. President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening.”

UPDATE: The White House has additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again. President @realDonaldTrump will brief the nation during a press conference this evening. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) April 27, 2020

The White House pool reporter added details. The press conference will be held in the Rose Garden at 5 p.m. EDT, or a little later. The 4 p.m. meeting with industry executives will remain open to the press pool.

“The White House has added a press conference/briefing for the Rose Garden. Your updated guidance says 5 p.m., but I’m hearing it will be more like 5:30. Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany’s tweet said it will cover “additional testing guidance and other announcements about safely opening up America again.” The 4 p.m. meeting with industry executives remains open.”

The press conference can be viewed live via the White House YouTube channel:

