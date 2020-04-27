https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/wall-street-stock-market-dow/2020/04/27/id/964806

U.S. stock markets rose on Monday as more states prepared to lift coronavirus-induced curbs and investors geared up for the busiest week of quarterly earnings reports, including from tech titans Apple and Microsoft.

The risk-on sentiment propped up the U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield for a second straight session, lifting the rate-sensitive financial index by 2.2%. Technology stocks were also the top boosts for the three main indexes.

Wall Street’s fear gauge slipped for the fourth day to hit its lowest level in more than seven week.

Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee were set to join several other states in reopening businesses this week, despite disapproval from health experts as business shutdowns put millions out of work across the country.

Although trillions of dollars in stimulus have helped the S&P 500 recover nearly 30% from March lows, analysts say more gains may be capped with the economic damage growing, unless there is progress on treatments for the disease.

“There will certainly be a tsunami of negative news that will come crashing down on markets and investors. That is consensus. We have that assumption baked in,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

“What we don’t know is what the world looks like on the other side of this, and how much of the potential economic damage will be mitigated by the historic policy response.”

With the Bank of Japan rolling out more stimulus on Monday, focus this week will be on the Federal Reserve’s meeting ending on Wednesday, although expectations are low for more easing by the U.S. central bank.

Just before 11:30 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 297 points, or 1.3%, at 24,072, the S&P 500 was up 38 points, or 1.3%, at 2,874. The Nasdaq Composite was up 115 points, or 1.3%, at 8,747.

About 173 companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to report quarterly earnings this week, including Apple, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Boeing, Ford , General Electric and Chevron.

Overall, analysts expect a decline of nearly 15% in first-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies, with profits for the energy sector estimated to have slumped 68%.

Apple Inc slipped 0.3% as a report said the company was delaying the production ramp-up of its flagship iPhones coming later this year by about a month.

Caterpillar Inc fell 1.1% and was the biggest decliner among Dow constituents as Morgan Stanley downgraded the heavy equipment maker to “underweight.”

Energy stocks dropped 0.6% as oil prices plunged yet again on concerns over scarce storage capacity.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.01-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 4.07-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded four new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and four new lows.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Global stock markets rose as investors cheered news that more countries and U.S. states were looking to ease lockdowns and the Bank of Japan expanded its stimulus program, while the price of oil continued to crumble as storage runs out.

The U.S. dollar fell as risk-prone traders cheered lockdown news even as health experts warned that not enough coronavirus testing was in place in the United States. From Italy to New Zealand, governments announced the easing of restrictions, while Britain said it was too early to relax them there.

The Bank of Japan kicked off a week of central bank meetings by pledging to buy unlimited amounts of government bonds, continuing a trend of historic stimulus announcements to offset the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank meet later in the week, with the ECB expected to increase the size of its bond buying program.

“It’s central bank week and investor sentiment is on a firm footing,” said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

“This is purely a case of ‘don’t fight the central banks,'” he said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.29% and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.28%.

After more than a month of lockdowns, some countries and U.S. states are gradually moving to ease restrictions that have in some cases proven effective, believing the peak of the virus infection rate has passed.

Although trillions of dollars in stimulus have helped the S&P 500 recover nearly 30% from its March lows, some analysts say more gains may be capped as the economic damage grows, unless there is progress on treatments for the disease.

“There are so many things that can go wrong in the next six months,” said Marc Chaikin, founder of Chaikin Analytics in Philadelphia, adding that “history suggests that bear markets end with a whimper and not a bang.”

Emerging market stocks rose 1.78%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 1.88% higher, while Japan’s Nikkei rose 2.71%.

In a busy week for U.S. corporate earnings, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Ford, General Electric and Chevron are expected to report.

Analysts expect a 15% decline in S&P 500 first-quarter earnings, with profits for the energy sector estimated to have slumped more than 60%, raising fears of debt defaults.

OIL DROPS FURTHER

Oil prices weakened sharply on continued concern about oversupply and a lack of storage space. The front-month contract was trading at lower-than-usual volumes as traders moved to later months in futures’ contracts.

“The market is very concerned about a repeat of negative pricing as the Cushing storage and delivery hub saturates,” Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

“The shift of open interest away from June will have negative consequences for the liquidity of the contract, potentially leading to greater volatility in its price,” he said.

U.S. crude fell 27.45% to $12.29 per barrel and Brent was at $19.57, down 8.72% on the day.

The U.S. dollar dropped as the broader upbeat mood encouraged investors to move into other currencies.

The dollar index fell 0.2%, with the euro up 0.18% to $1.0839.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.27% versus the greenback at 107.29 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2408, up 0.33% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields rose, with the benchmark 10-year note last down 15/32 in price to yield 0.6415%, from 0.596% late on Friday.

The 2-year note last fell 2/32 in price to yield 0.2406%, from 0.216%.

Spot gold dropped 1.0% to $1,709.73 an ounce.

The United States and European Union both release first-quarter economic growth numbers this week, while the influential U.S. ISM manufacturing survey is also due.

