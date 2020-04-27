https://www.dailywire.com/news/washington-post-publishes-damning-report-on-trump-admin-dni-ric-grenell-debunks-it

Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell slammed The Washington Post on Monday over a report that claimed that President Donald Trump was presented with numerous warnings from U.S. intelligence agencies in January and February about the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The report claimed that the warnings were contained in the President’s Daily Brief (PDB), a classified document that contains sensitive information about the greatest threats and world events.

“But the alarms appear to have failed to register with the president, who routinely skips reading the PDB and has at times shown little patience even for the oral summary he now takes two or three times per week, according to the officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss classified material,” The Washington Post reported. “The frequency with which the coronavirus was mentioned in the PDB has not been previously reported, and U.S. officials said it reflected a level of attention comparable to periods when analysts have been tracking active terrorism threats, overseas conflicts or other rapidly developing security issues.”

Grenell, whose office is responsible for the PDB, told The Washington Post that their report was not true.

“This isn’t true,” Grenell tweeted. “And we told you this before you wrote. And you put the DNI denial of your premise in paragraph 9.”

This isn’t true. And we told you this before you wrote. And you put the DNI denial of your premise in paragraph 9. https://t.co/kVYJvGxL0r — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 28, 2020

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a subscriber.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

