The White House updated President Trump’s schedule Monday morning, canceling today’s briefing by the Coronavirus Task Force. The briefings have been in flux since Thursday’s briefing where Trump’s comments on possibly treating COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus patients with disinfectants or light were wildly distorted by the media, including the Drudge Report which had an image of a Clorox bottle as the lead image for three days in a row.

Friday’s 22-minute long briefing was ended abruptly by Trump after presentations without taking any questions. Shortly before the briefing began White House staff tried and failed to make a CNN reporter leave her front row seat and go sit in the back.

There was no briefing on Saturday. Trump tweeted Saturday evening during the time when the briefing would normally have been held, “What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!”

What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately. They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2020

No briefing was scheduled for Sunday.

Monday’s briefing was on the schedule released Sunday night.

Here’s Trump’s public schedule for tomorrow. Note: as always, it doesn’t specifically say he’ll be attending the scheduled briefing. (Public schedules don’t include all of a president’s activities.) pic.twitter.com/UXDN8oVnva — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) April 27, 2020

An update was sent out within the hour:

Trump is scheduled to host a 4 p.m. meeting in the Cabinet Room with industry executives on response to the virus. The meeting was originally closed press, but is now open to pool reporters.

Earlier Monday morning Trump blasted the press with a double-barreled tweet:

“There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy!”

“FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

There has never been, in the history of our Country, a more vicious or hostile Lamestream Media than there is right now, even in the midst of a National Emergency, the Invisible Enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

FAKE NEWS, THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2020

