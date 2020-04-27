https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/worldwide-hunt-source-discredited-steele-dossier/

U.S. Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who as the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee exposed the Obama administration’s use of the Steele dossier to spy on the Trump campaign, now wants to talk to one of Steele’s sources

The Washington Examiner reports his target is Sergei Millian, a mysterious figure who allegedly was an unwitting source for Steele.

The claims in the Democratic Party-funded, anti-Trump dossier –based on anonymous Russian sources — were largely debunked by Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation. Newly declassified footnotes in Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report indicate the FBI suspected as early as 2017 that portions of the dossier contained Russian disinformation.

Now Nunes says he is focusing on three Russian Americans.

He told Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures” he thinks the most important is Millian. He bases that partly on recent revelations from Horowitz’s report.

“Because of new information that has come out because of the Horowitz report that’s declassified that we’ve been talking about for a long time and the FISAs, we now are targeting what appear to be three Russian-Americans,” Nunes said.

“I think the most important one is somebody that we actually asked to come to our committee named Sergei Millian. He is hiding somewhere around the globe – we don’t know exactly what country he’s in. But we really would like Sergei to come forward and talk to us because, either he was, you know, working for Fusion GPS and the Clinton campaign and dirtying up Trump people, or it’s quite possible that he may have been framed.”

The origin of the Obama adminstration’s investigation of the Trump campaign is the subject of a criminal investigation led by U.S. Attorney John Durham.

The Examiner reported Millian was born in Belarus when it was part of the Soviet Union but is an American citizen now.

“He went to school in Minsk, where he reportedly trained as a military translator, and he moved to the United States in the early 2000s. When living in Atlanta, he founded a trade group called the Russian American Chamber of Commerce in the USA and has claimed to have high-level Russian government contacts, though he has denied any connection to Russian intelligence. Millian also claimed to have business ties with Trump associates,” the report said.

He has declined to be interviewed by either the House or the Senate.

The Examiner explained: “Millian is reportedly listed as both ‘Source D’ and ‘Source E’ in Steele’s dossier, which describes him as a ‘close associate of Trump’ and attributes to him some of the wildest and most salacious allegations about President Trump, including the claim about Trump and prostitutes at a hotel during the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow, as well as the assertion of a ‘well-developed conspiracy’ between Trump and Russia.”

Millian already has disputed Steele’s accuracy.

Nunes told Fox News he doesn’t know whether Millian had been working on the dossier with the political-research firm Fusion GPS or whether he was dragged into it, but “we want to find out.”

Inspector General Michael Horowitz has identified at least 17 “significant errors and omissions” that Democrats under Obama committed in their applications for warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.

Earlier, the Daily Caller reported Nunes says investigators are “laser focused” on information that the CIA gave the FBI in 2016.

