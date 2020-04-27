https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/youyou-wang-employer-phoenix-media-typical-examples-china-influences-participates-us-media/

China has a complex group of individuals and companies who work for the China Regime within US borders. Youyou Wang and Phoenix Media are examples of how this works.

We reported in early April 2020 how President Trump called out a reporter for Hong Kong-based Phoenix TV, which is a mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party, during Trump’s daily coronavirus update. Since then we’ve identified the reporter as Youyou Wang.



Phoenix TV holds a rotating seat in the White House Press briefings. The Hoover Institution said the Phoenix TV is linked to the People’s Republic of China’s “Ministry of State Security” and has a “substantial presence on all major social media platforms in the United States.” -via NY Post.

What is quite stunning is that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has a rotating seat in the White House press briefings.

Phoenix Media reporter Youyou Wang has an entire professional media career in the US which was built via careful credential manipulation and MSM enablement (See her LinkedIn profile below).

Youyou Wang works for Phoenix News:

Youyou Wang, a hardworking reporter for 凤凰卫视, a #CCP backed TV station. Nobody in HongKong watches the channel, but Mainland #China cites it a lot as an “independent overseas media”. A lot of Chinese watch it, believed what they reported is objective. #ChinaLies #CCPChina pic.twitter.com/a5YVPYA4LR — xenialiuart (@xenialiuart2) April 7, 2020

Phoenix News is run by CCP connected Liu Changle, who is a former propaganda officer for the CCP.

The Washington Free Beacon reported the following about Phoenix Media in August 2018:

A large Spanish-language radio station in Mexico will soon begin broadcasting in Chinese in a deal critics say will bring Beijing propaganda to Chinese Americans throughout Southern California. A Federal Communications Commission filing on the sale of radio station XEWW AM 690 radio near Tijuana reveals the buyer has ties to Phoenix Satellite Television US, a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing Phoenix TV. According to government sources, signs that Phoenix is involved in the purchase of the radio station prompted the Trump administration last week to begin an investigation into the national security implications of the sale. Phoenix TV has been identified by U.S. intelligence agencies as a major overseas outlet used to spread propaganda and promote the policies of the communist government in Beijing. The Hong Kong television station also has close ties to China’s intelligence service and military.

At the beginning of this post, the Washington Free Beacon provided an update in October 2018:

Editor's Note Oct. 11, 11:01 a.m.: The Washington Free Beacon recently learned that senior editor Bill Gertz entered into a previously undisclosed financial transaction with an individual or an affiliate of that individual whom Mr. Gertz had covered in some of his reporting. Upon learning about this transaction, the Washington Free Beacon promptly asked Mr. Gertz for his resignation and that resignation was received and accepted. The Washington Free Beacon has appended this disclaimer to all of Mr. Gertz's affected news stories.

It is believed that Gertz had a transaction with Gau Wengul:

It’s time for Americans to wake up and see the massive threat China is to the US.

