With the majority of the country still under stay-at-home orders due to the novel coronavirus, Americans across the country are losing their will to comply.

A recent survey, conducted by Kelton Global, found that about 1-in-4 Americans say they’ve already reached their breaking point, with 100% saying they would definitely reach that point if they are forced to stay home through mid-June.

“In all, 1,895 U.S. citizens over the age of 18 were surveyed earlier this month, and 72% said they expect to reach a ‘breaking point’ by mid-June if stay-at-home orders aren’t lifted. In fact, 100% of respondents said they would snap if this all lasts for longer than six months. The survey was conducted between April 3rd and 6th, and at that time, 16% said they had already hit their breaking point, with that number rising to 25% within the next two weeks. That would indicate that one in four Americans have likely reached wits’ end by now,” reported Study Finds, a news website that covers the latest research.

What’s more, the study found that women are more eager to have the country return to normal than men, with 20% of surveyed women saying they had already reached their breaking point compared to just 12% of surveyed men who said the same. Some 50% of women said they’d reach their breaking point within four weeks of being surveyed and 76% said they’d reach that point within two months.

Young Americans (aged 18-24) were the most likely to say they’ve reached their breaking point, with 35% saying they’ve already reached that point and 59% saying they’d reach it within four weeks of the survey. Eighty percent said they’d reach their wits’ end within two months.

“Our findings highlight the increasingly serious implications of stay-at-home orders, and puts some urgency on the actions of politicians and organizations who try to manage the COVID-19 fallout,” Dr. Martin Eichholz, Kelton Globa’s chief insights officer, said in a press release.

Respondents were also asked what they were “extremely worried” about: 69% said they were worried about flying on an airplane again, 76% said the same about taking a cruise, 62% said going to a restaurant, and 58% said they were worried about using a ride-sharing service. More than half (53%) said they were worried about going to a hospital for a non-coronavirus-related health emergency.

The survey also found that the top “breaking point” drivers were loneliness, arguments with spouse or family, worrying over regular activities like going to the grocery store, and anxiety.

Some 69% of respondents said they would permanently change at least one behavior due to the coronavirus pandemic. Large majorities of the population also believe things like air travel and sporting events will never be the same once the lockdown is lifted, though they do believe the country will eventually recover, unlike during the Great Recession.

